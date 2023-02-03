Separate R&D Budget presented for first time

February 03, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State Budget presented by Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal envisages a spending of approximately ₹3,482.44 crore in 2023-24 on research and development activities, which have been compiled into a first-of-its kind ‘R&D Budget’.

The 91-page document tabled in the Assembly along with the Budget documents notes that R&D activities constitute 0.31% of the estimated Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of the State for 2023-24.

It lists the priority research areas as education, agriculture, environment, culture, health and family welfare, infrastructure, industry, and housing and urban development.

‘’At present, neither the Union nor the State governments present a separate budget document on R&D. It is my hope that Kerala’s pioneering effort will be a trendsetter in knowledge and innovation driven development and the building up of a vibrant innovation system at different levels in our county,’‘ says Mr. Balagopal in his preface to the R&D Budget.

Environment and climate change-related research, given the emphasis on global warming and disaster management, is an important area, the document notes. It underscores the need to have a fully developed ‘Climate Change Cell’ for inter-departmental coordination and periodic interaction among various stakeholders, including line departments, local bodies, regulatory authorities, and R&D institutions.

The R&D Budget also stresses the importance of ‘grassroots innovations’ — the development of new ideas and solutions at the local level, often at the instance of individuals and communities rather than formal R&D organisations. ‘‘Following China, there is the need for promoting grassroots innovations at the instance of LSGs, which is bound to give rich dividends,’‘ it observes.

The State’s own Plan for 2023-24 (excluding the LSG development expenditure and KSEB’s internal resources) is ₹2,1069.82 crore, of which ₹1,501.02 crore (7.16%) will be spent on R&D. On the non-Plan side, the estimation for R&D is ₹1,981.41 crore, or 1.35% of the total non-Plan estimate for 2023-24.