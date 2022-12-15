Separate queue for children and aged women at Sabarimala

December 15, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Taking note of the sharp rise in the inflow of pilgrims, the authorities have decided to open a separate queue for children, elderly women and the aged in Sabarimala.

A decision to this effect was made during a review meeting convened by Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan at Pampa on Thursday. The meeting also decided to arrange more parking space for vehicles at Nilackal and directed the various departments to address the issues that come to their respective attention on the spot.

The meeting, attended by Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh and Revenue Minister K. Rajan deliberated in detail the troubles faced by the devotees in performing the pilgrimage.

They included the regulation of vehicles along the pilgrimage route, which has forced the devotees to spend several hours on the road without access to basic necessities and the restriction on crowd movements at Pampa and the Sannidhanam that have led to long queues along the trekking path.

“The arrival of people beyond expected levels may have caused some difficulties to the devotees but we have made additional arrangements to accommodate the influx’”, said Mr. Radhakrishnan, also adding that arrangements would be made to ensure that those in special queue do not go astray.

Travancore Devaswom Board president K. Ananthagopan, Additional Director general of police M.R. Ajith Kumar, District Collector Divya S. Iyer and heads of various departments attended the meeting.

Later in the day, State Police chief Anil Kanth visited the hill temple here and said additional officers from the India Reserve Batallion would be deployed on the holy 18 steps to help maintain the flow of devotees to the temple. “Arrangements will be made to ensure that 80 devotees ascend the steps in every minute,” he said.

The facilities for those coming through the forest routes will be augmented and the devotees who have completed darshan will be permitted to return through the flyover so as to ease the congestion at Sannidhanam.

Besides reviewing the security arrangements at different points, Mr. Kanth also inspected the camping facilities for the policemen on duty and met Sabarimala Tantri Kantararu Rajeevaru and Melsanthi K. Jayamohan Namboothiri.

Earlier in the day, the review meeting had seen the various departments blaming each other for the slip-ups in crowd management. While the TDB pointed to inexperience by the policemen on duty as the reason behind long queues, the police called for bringing down further the daily limit of virtual queue bookings to manage the crowd.

The Devaswom Minister, on his part, registered displeasure over the KSRTC buses packing people to capacity, despite repeated instructions against overloading. Complaints were also raised against the deployment of old buses in the sector and the shortage of adequate staff at the parking grounds in Nilackal.