GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Separate engineering section in Tourism department will fast track projects, save costs, says Minister

It is significant that this decision comes at a time when Kerala tourism is traversing a high growth trajectory to surpass all previous record, says P.A. Mohamed Riyas

January 18, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet’s approval to the proposal to create a dedicated engineering section in the Tourism department will facilitate time-bound and cost-effective implementation of projects in the crucial sector, besides ensuring quality and accountability, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said on Thursday.

The Cabinet has given approval for 10 posts for the engineering section- one executive engineer, seven assistant executive engineers and two assistant engineers under the engineering wing. These appointments will be on a temporary basis for three years, with officers being appointed on deputation from various other government departments.

“It is significant that this decision comes at a time when Kerala tourism is traversing a high growth trajectory to surpass all previous records,” Mr. Riyas said.

Now on, it will be the responsibility of this wing to see that new assets are created within the time-frame and project costs set for them and the existing ones are maintained well, with an utmost sense of accountability, the Minister said.

Presently, 416 projects worth around ₹250 crore are in progress, including those with the Central assistance. These are being executed by various agencies under the supervision of 17 project engineers in the Tourism department, all of whom are contract employees.

The agencies charge for project execution and also levy centage charges that range from 4 to 7% of the agreed Probable Amount of Contract (PAC) under this arrangement. The formation of an engineering section within the department will considerably reduce the financial commitment compared to the existing arrangement, the Minister said.

Also, it will enhance quality control by ensuring that quality materials are used, besides checking cost escalations that result from project cost revisions, implement an effective check measurement mechanism and also bring in greater accountability in all stages of work, the Minister added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.