Separate division for commercial purposes to be set up in the Secretariat

January 24, 2024

The State Cabinet has decided to set up a separate division in the Secretariat for commercial purposes and to set up a Commerce division in the Directorate for Industries and Commerce.

The aim is to give adequate importance to the trade and commerce sector in the State. The Cabinet took the decision acceding to the demand for the same from various trade organisations as well as similar suggestions that came up during the sittings of Navakerala Sadass

The Cabinet has accorded administrative sanction for constructing the Life Mission housing complex at Poovachal grama panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district. The housing complex will have 112 houses and two anganwadis.

The land for the same had been donated by Sukumaran Vaidyan.

The Cabinet has ratified the order of January 8, reconstituting the State Planning Board.

The reconstituted State Planning Board will have Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar and the Minister for Registration Kadannappally Ramachandran as new members.

The Cabinet has decided to increase the annual income limit for eligibility for pension under the Kerala Freedom Fighters’ Pension scheme from ₹24,000 to ₹48,000.

It has also been decided to accept the concessions sought in the existing tender for the construction of Pettah-Anayara-Oruvathilkotta road in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The Cabinet has decided to accede 2.2 hectares of land in Thalappady in Kaaragod district to Overseas Keralites’ Investment and Holding Ltd., for the construction of a way-side amenity centre.

The Cabinet has also sanctioned the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between NBCC (India) Ltd. and Kerala State Housing Board for a residential complex in the former’s land. The sanction has been given to the Secretary of the Housing Board. The complex will have a commercial complex, residential complex and eco-friendly parks.

