Separate CEOs likely for IT parks in Kerala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday indicated that the Government was planning to appoint separate chief executive officers for the three IT Parks in the State.

Mr. Vijayan informed the Assembly that the Technopark Thiruvananthapuram, Infopark Kochi, and Cyberpark Kozhikode were brought under a single CEO (Chief Executive Officer of IT Parks-Kerala) under special circumstances. ''The government intends to change this situation,'' the Chief Minister said, replying to questions.

Najeeb Kanthapuram of the IUML had raised the matter in the House, pointing out that Technopark had 427 companies, Infopark 400-plus firms and the Cyberpark had 50. He wanted to know if the government aimed to bring in a more effective system that helps the parks grow.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of new companies in the IT sector dipped to ten during 2020-21 from 40 in the previous fiscal, the Chief Minister said. But the job opportunities in the sector did not plummet due to relief measures announced by the Government, according to him. In all, 1000 new job opportunities were created. IT parks also saw an additional utilisation of 2 lakh sq. ft. during 2020-21, he added.

The State Government has measures in place to prevent exploitation and breach of contracts in IT firms, Mr. Vijayan said to a related question. A vigilance committee has been formed in the regard. HR Grievance Committees also have been formed for employees of companies functioning in the IT Parks, he said.

The State Labour Commissioner has also formed a Grievance Redressal Cell/Consultative Committee for the purpose.