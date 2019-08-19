Sensitise people to disasters: Governor

Governor P. Sathasivam has called upon universities to think about providing inputs to people on preventing natural calamities such as floods and landslides.

Inaugurating the newly constructed Convergence Academia Complex at Mahatma Gandhi University here on Monday, the Governor urged higher education institutions to be sensitive enough to create, select and adapt knowledge for the benefit of society as people expect universities to provide solution to their day-to-day problems.

“Each university should identify ecologically sensitive areas around it and convince society about the dangers of construction in such places. I would also suggest a campus-level campaign to convince farmers about the seasonal crops suitable and unsuitable for each region,” he said.

According to him, many of the universities are reluctant to step down to basic levels and offer solutions to simple issues.

Researchers are in search of higher knowledge, which has to be applied to problems which are much above the basic issues.

“But, if an institution like the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) can handle very advanced space science and at the same time use it to offer help to ordinary people including farmers and the fisherfolk, our universities could also replicate such success in the areas they serve,” Mr.Sathasivam said.

Terming the tendency of using student politics as a cover for malpractices in examinations as ‘extremely unjust,’ he criticised political outfits for exploiting the youthful vigour of students for undesirable activities.

“Students are the major stakeholders in any university. It is the academic and co-academic brightness of students that reflects in the success of every institution. Unfortunately, some of our campuses have become places of political and non-educational activities. Today, the level to which student politics is linked to the politics of violence is a matter to be seriously looked into and corrected,” he said.

Enhancing quality

Delivering his presidential address, Minister for Higher Education, K. T. Jaleel said efforts are on to enhance the quality of higher education. “We could commence classes for the ongoing academic year 79 days ahead of the usual timings.

We hope to commence classes right from Class I to higher education courses on June 1 from next academic year,” he said.

MGU Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas, Pro VC C. T. Aravindakumar, Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, K. Suresh Kurup and Raju Abraham, MLAs, State Higher Education Council Vice Chairman Rajan Gurukkal spoke .