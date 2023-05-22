ADVERTISEMENT

Sensitisation programme to mark International Biodiversity Day

May 22, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - KALPETTA

E.M. Manoj

Students interacting with experts during a five-day sensitisation programme on biodiversity being organised by the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation in association with the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment to mark International Biodiversity Day. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sasthra Sameeksha, a five-day sensitisation programme on biodiversity for select school students from Wayanad began here on Monday.

The M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) is organising the programme with the support of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment to mark International Biodiversity Day.

The programme aims to generate scientific temper among students on various aspects of climate change, conservation methods, and the use of Artificial Intelligence for biodiversity conservation.

As many as 250 students from various schools are attending the programme. Experts from across the State will interact with students during the programme.

While handling the first session, Sanu V. Francis, Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology, Mary Matha College, Mananthavady, talked about variations in the atmospheric condition, especially temperature. Such variations would significantly change the zooplankton communities in waterbodies of Wayanad.

There are several species of zooplankton that can be considered as monitors or pollution indicators to measure the health status of waterbodies he added.

The plight of zooplanktons would worsen with the excessive use of agrochemicals in farming which leached to waterbodies during monsoon he said.

A. Naseema, block panchayath president, Kalpetta, inaugurated the programme. MSSRF Director Dr. V. Shakeela presided. The programme will conclude on Friday.

