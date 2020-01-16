Senkumar demands probe against Natesan

Former State Police Chief T.P. Senkumar has accused Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan of financial fraud and demanded a comprehensive investigation by Central agencies against him.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Senkumar alleged that Mr. Natesan had siphoned off ₹1,600 crore collected in the name of admissions and postings in educational institutions run by the Sree Narayana Trust and the Yogam. No receipts were issued by Mr. Natesan for the payments, he said.

“It calls for an investigation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate,'' he said, accusing Mr. Natesan of straying from the path set by Sree Narayana Guru and treating the Yogam as if it was his fiefdom.

Mr. Senkumar was accompanied by Subhash Vasu, general secretary, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), who has launched a frontal attack against Mr. Natesan and his son and BDJS president Thushar Vellappally.

Mr. Senkumar and Mr. Vasu wanted Mr. Natesan to step down from the Yogam leadership to enable a democratic election process in the organisation. The Yogam should be placed under an administrator, ideally a retired judge, for the purpose, they said.

Saswathikananda’s death

Mr. Vasu demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of Swami Saswathikananda of the Sivagiri Madhom. Mr. Vasu said he harboured certain suspicions regarding the death. The swami had drowned in the Periyar river at Aluva on July 1, 2002.