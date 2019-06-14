Seniors harassed my husband, says missing cop’s wife

The wife of the missing Station House Officer of Central station, V.S. Navas, has attributed the mysterious disappearance of her husband to harassment and pressure from senior officers.

Talking to the media with her face covered with a veil at the police staff quarters at Thevara on Friday, she also complained of apathy on the part of senior officers to her complaint though she added that she had no other alternative but to seek the help of the police to trace her husband.

“None of them had contacted me nor could they be reached (since I had filed the petition). My first priority is to get my husband back. But so far there has been no reply from the police,” she said.

Petitions Commissioner

She had filed a petition with City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare and informed the Deputy Commissioner of Police J. Poonkuzhali over phone about the issue. “She (Ms. Poonkuzhali) told me that a team had been formed and that he had withdrawn money from an ATM. She said that he had told someone that he would return after 10 days. But when asked who that person was, she switched topic and asked me to take care of my children. My children are not too young for me to keep telling them that their father will come home soon with toffees,” she said.

South Police, with whom she had filed a petition had on Friday afternoon, showed her CCTV footage of her husband travelling in a KSRTC bus in Kollam, which she said, was a small respite.

Writes to CM

She had mailed a petition to the Chief Minister demanding action against the superior officer with whom her husband had a heated exchange the night before he had gone missing and examination of the wireless message of that exchange.

“All officers on duty that night were privy to that communication and their statements should be recorded,” she said.

It was alleged that Mr. Navas had a heated exchange with Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner of Police P.S. Suresh over the wireless on Wednesday night.

Insulted at work

She said that on earlier occasions too there was harassment from the senior officers, including personal insult and pressure to register baseless cases. He was not one to run away in the face of such pressure, which means that he was probably under extreme pressure this time, she said.

She said that her husband was very disturbed on the night he had that exchange with the ACP. “He told me that there was a big issue with the ACP over wireless and insisted that I don’t ask anything about it. He then went to sleep. In the early morning hours, he was found watching television and then he was gone,” she said.