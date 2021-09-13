Senior resident doctors yet to be appointed in MCHs

Delay in appointment of senior resident doctors is affecting the functioning of major government medical college hospitals (MCHs) the State, which are already strained by pandemic-related work.

Those who complete a three-year postgraduate course in medicine are appointed as senior residents in medical college hospitals. Senior residents belonging to the 2017 batch are completing their tenure this week. Though final results of the 2018 batch were out on August 26, they are yet to be appointed as senior residents. The 2021 batch of students are yet to join medical colleges because of the COVID-19-induced delay in the conduct of the National-Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for postgraduate courses. That means, right now only two batches of PG students are there in government medical colleges.

Functionaries of the Kerala Medical Post Graduates Association (KMPGA) said that the number of those awaiting posting in government medical colleges across the State after completing speciality courses would be around 750.

Sources said that the delay in appointment had crippled the functioning of medical college hospitals, especially the treatment of COVID-19. A KMPGA functionary from Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, told The Hindu on Saturday that most of the junior residents were overburdened. Another PG student said that the dithering was also violative of an advisory of the Post Graduate Medical Education Board of the National Medical Commission, issued in the wake of disruption of PG exams.

“… Wherever the examinations are not yet over, the PG students should be paid the stipend till their services are availed. Wherever the examinations are held and results are declared, the successful candidates shall be designated as Senior Residents, and Assistant Professors, respectively, and paid accordingly. If the institutions do not want their services, they should be relieved and all their documents should be returned,” the advisory issued on August 9 had said.

In a meeting held on August 10, Health Minister Veena George had also directed the Director of Medical Education to streamline the functioning of hospitals and COVID second-line treatment centres and the duty schedule of PG doctors not disrupting their academic work. The Minister also had promised to appoint qualified postgraduates in medical college hospitals with a salary equivalent to that of senior resident doctors if their results were announced and residentship had not yet begun. It was pointed out that this step was in view of the COVID-19 situation.