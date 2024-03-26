Senior resident doctor found dead

March 26, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In a case of suspected suicide, a senior resident doctor was found dead in a flat near Ulloor on Tuesday.

The Medical College police identified the deceased as Abhirami Balakrishnan, aged around 30 and hailing from Vellanad. She has been working as a senior resident in the Department of Medicine at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College.

The deceased was found lying unconscious on a bed in a flat where she used to reside as a paying guest in PT Chacko Nagar in Ulloor. The presence of a syringe near the body has prompted the police to suspect the death to be due to intravenous injection of an unconfirmed substance. The police are yet to confirm reports that suggested an overdose of anaesthesia could have led to the death.

The incident came to light after Abhirami’s mother Remadevi contacted her house owner Biju after being unable to get in touch with her. Soon, Biju broke open the door of the flat to find Abhirami lying on the bed. She was later confirmed dead at the Government Medical College Hospital.

Abhirami, who resided alone in the flat, had married Kollam native Pratheesh, a doctor, around five months ago.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)

