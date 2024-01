January 11, 2024 02:18 am | Updated 02:18 am IST - KASARAGOD

A senior professor in the Department of Social Work at the Central University of Kerala (CUK) in Kasaragod was caught red-handed by Vigilance officials while the former was allegedly accepting bribe from a guest lecturer.

The arrested is Dr. Mohan Kunder.

According to Vigilance sources, the professor had solicited ₹2 lakh from the guest lecturer for renewal of contract and admission to a PhD programme.

