Senior police officers to ring up petitioners to collect feedback

Next time when you file a petition at a police station do not forget to give the contact number. For, the District Police Chief (DPC) may ring up to know about your experience at the station and whether you are satisfied with the action taken.

The State police are set to introduce a system whereby all DPCs will contact 10 petitioners at police stations within their limits every evening. Range Inspector Generals of Police and Inspector Generals of Police of each zone will do the same.

Besides, the Additional Director General of Police in charge of law and order and the State Police Chief themselves will get in touch with 10 petitioners from various districts. The only prerequisite being that the petitioners should attach their contact numbers with their petitions.

Service delivery centres

The system is likely to kick in as and when police stations are declared as service delivery centres.

Apart from registered cases, the police stations across the State receive thousands of complaints every day. Moves are afoot to digitise these cases. This will enable senior officers in the force to get access to details of cases as soon as they are registered.

It is in this context that the police have decided to bring about a system of personal interaction between petitioners and senior officers to gauge the response of the former.

Based on the feedback from petitioners, changes will be made in the functioning of the police stations and the formalities to be adopted in the wake of receipt of petitions. The decision, which the police posted in their official Facebook page, has largely evoked good response with the majority hailing it. However, there are expressions of disbelief and mistrust, while some have even given a comic spin to it cautioning that senior officers are exposing themselves to verbal abuse through Internet calls by petitioners on the wrong end of the justice delivery system.