Senior metropolitan of Orthodox Church passes away

August 20, 2023 - PATHANAMTHITTA

Former metropolitan bishop of the Kollam diocese of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Zachariah Mar Anthonios passed away here on Sunday. He was 77.

He was born on July 19, 1946 to W.C. Abraham and Mariamma of the Attumalil Varambathu family in Punalur. He completed post graduation in Sacred Theology and was ordained as a priest on February 2, 1974. Following this, he served many parishes and also as manager of the Kollam Bishop House for a long period.

After being elected as a metropolitan on December 28, 1989, he was consecrated by the Church head Baselios Marthoma Mathews I on April 30, 1991. Afterwards, he served as the head of the Kochi diocese till march 31, 2009 and later took charge of the Kollam diocese.

In order to lead a life of prayer, he relinquished his duties last year and had been staying at the Mar Anthonios Dayara in Mallappally.

The funeral service is slated to be held at the Mount Horeb Mar Elia Chapel, Sasthamkotta, on Tuesday. Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III, head of the orthodox Church, will lead the service.

