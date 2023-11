November 22, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - KOCHI

Senior lawyer Vakkom N. Vijayan, 85, passed away here on Tuesday.

He was under treatment after suffering a stroke. The cremation will be held at the Ravipuram crematorium at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. He had served as vice president of the central committee of Dakshina Hindi Prachar Sabha and managing committee member of the Guruvayur Devaswom Board.

