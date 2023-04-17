Senior Kerala Congress leader exits party; speculations rife about him joining BJP

April 17, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Victor T. Thomas, district president of the Kerala Congress (KC) and chairman of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Pathanamthitta, has resigned from his position citing personal reasons.

In his resignation letter, Mr. Thomas thanked party leaders and workers for their support and cooperation during his tenure as UDF chairman. He expressed his gratitude to the people of Pathanamthitta for their trust and confidence in him.

Commenting on the decision, Mr. Thomas told media persons that the Kerala Congress existed only on paper in Pathanamthitta, as majority of the KC workers were discontent with its leadership. He accused the party leadership of keeping him in the dark about a reconstitution of the KC district committee.

“As district president of the party, I came to know about a revamp of the KC district committee through some forward messages. Having been sidelined for a long time, I realised that there was no point in hanging on and hence decided to leave,” he said .

Mr. Thomas accused UDF leaders in Pathanamthitta of betraying him while contesting the Assembly elections in 2006 and 2011.

The resignation of Mr. Thomas, a key election strategist of the UDF during the previous Assembly elections, has triggered speculations of him planning to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Incidentally, his resignation has come at a time when the BJP scouting for a Christian leader to contest from Pathanamthitta during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Thomas, on his part has not dismissed these reports completely. “The decision to quit the KC, for which I have given my flesh and blood, was never planned. So I need some time to plan for the future,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, the election of new office-bearers of the Kerala Congress in Kottayam district will take place on Tuesday. The Kerala Congress State committee office will oversee the election. This will be followed by a Kerala Congress leadership meet to be inaugurated by party chairman P.J. Joseph.