October 29, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The 11th State convention of the Senior Journalists’ Forum will begin in Kannur on November 3. The three-day convention will discuss action plans for winning Central government pension for senior journalists. A national convention of senior journalists is also under consideration in Thiruvananthapuram after the State meet, a press release said.