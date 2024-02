February 26, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A Satish Babu, 61, correspondent of The New Indian Express in Palakkad, died on Monday following complications from a dengue attack.

Mr. Satish was in hospital for a month after he contracted dengue. The funeral will take place at Vadakkanthara, Palakkad, on Tuesday.

He is survived by wife M.K. Indira, who is postal superintendent at Ottapalam, and son Akshay Dev.