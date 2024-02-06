Senior journalist Rahim Poovattuparamba passes away

February 06, 2024 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST - Kozhikode:

Rahim Poovattuparamba, one of the active members of the Senior Journalists’ Forum, died of cardiac arrest here on Monday morning.

The 60-year old Poovattuparamba native was known for his contributions as a journalist, script writer, production controller and organiser of various cultural events. He is survived by wife Reena, daughter Priyanka and son Rahul Rahim.

Leaders of various socio-cultural and political organisations condoled the death of the veteran journalist.

