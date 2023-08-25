ADVERTISEMENT

Senior journalist Mathew Kadalikkad passes away

August 25, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

He had served a long term in the Malayala Manorama bureau in Kozhikode before moving to Malappuram

The Hindu Bureau

Mathew Kadalikkad

Mathew Kadalikkad, 85, former chief reporter of Malayala Manorama, passed away at a private hospital at Perinthalmanna, Malappuram, on Friday. He had served a long term in the Malayala Manorama bureau in Kozhikode before moving to Malappuram. He was one of the founding members of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists and the Malappuram Press Club. He is survived by his son Abhilash Mathew who is in Malta.

The body will be kept at the Malappuram Press Club on Saturday from 3 p.m. onwards and the funeral will be held in the evening at his native place Nilambur.

