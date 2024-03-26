GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Senior journalist B.C. Jojo passes away

March 26, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

B. C. Jojo, senior journalist and former Executive Editor of the Kerala Kaumudi daily, died here on Tuesday. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. Mr. Jojo was 66.

He was residing at ‘Uthradam,’ S.N. Nagar, Pettah. He joined the Kerala Kaumudi in 1985 and served as Executive Editor from 2003 to 2012. He later held the post of Managing Director in Winsoft Digital Media Pvt Ltd and CEO in India Post Live.

Mr. Jojo is survived by his wife T.K. Sushama and children J. S. Deepu and J. S. Sumi.

The body will be kept at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club at 10 a.m. on Wednesday for the public to pay their last respects. The cremation will be held at his ancestral home at Mayyanad, Kollam, at 4 p.m.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed their condolences.

