GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior CPO suspended for involvement in issuing passports using forged documents

Published - June 15, 2024 11:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The City police suspended a police officer for his alleged involvement in issuing passports using forged documents on Saturday.

Senior civil police officer Anzil Mohammed, who is attached to the Thumba police, was placed under suspension, pending inquiry, following a preliminary probe that purportedly found clues to prove his role in the wrongdoing.

The action comes a day after two Kollam natives had been arrested for having allegedly submitted forged documents to obtain passports.

Mr. Mohammed was found to be involved in the suspected racket as the police intensified surveillance in the wake of a spurt in such cases. He is learnt to have assisted several persons in gaining passports using fake or incomplete documents.

Official sources said a probe is underway to determine whether Mr. Mohammed had received monetary benefits for having abetted the crime. Such findings could lead to an eventual arrest of the officer.

Meanwhile, the Thumba police arrested two more persons for a similar offence on Saturday. Sunil Kumar, 60, of Varkala, and Edward, 62, of Vattappara, have been apprehended for allegedly submitting forged documents at the passport office to obtain passports. The documents were found to be fake after it had been sent to police verification.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.