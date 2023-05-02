Senior CPI(M) leader M. Chandran dead

May 02, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - PALAKKAD

M. Chandran, senior CPI(M) leader from Thrithala and former MLA of Alathur, died at a private hospital in Kochi on Monday evening. He was 76. The funeral took place at his house on Tuesday afternoon.

Currently State president of the CITU, Chandran was CPI(M) State secretariat member and three-time Palakkad district secretary of the party.

He was formerly president of Kappur grama panchayat, and president of Kumaranalloor Service Cooperative Bank. He played a key role in the CPI(M)‘s growth in Thrithala.

Chandran was instrumental in ensuring party candidate M.B. Rajesh’s victory against Congress’s V.T. Balram in Thrithala in the last Assembly elections.

He represented Alathur in the State Assembly for 10 years between 2006 and 2016. He was jailed for about a month during the Emergency in 1975. He was secretary of the CPI(M) local, area and taluk committees before becoming the district secretary in 1987. He held the position for three terms.

Several CPI(M) leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and State secretary M. Govindan, expressed grief at Chandran’s death. Minister for Local Administration M.B. Rajesh, senior party leaders A. Vijayaraghavan, A.K. Balan, and district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu paid their last respects. He is survived by wife and two children.