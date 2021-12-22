Senior Congress leader P.T. Thomas passes away

P.T. Thomas

The Thrikkakara MLA was elected as the working president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committe at the recent organisational restructuring.

Senior Congress leader P. T. Thomas, 71, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, around 10.30 am at a private hospital in Vellore. He was undergoing treatment for cancer at the private hospital.

Thomas, who one of the popular leaders of the party in the State, was elected as the working president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committe at the recent organisational restructuring.

He was earlier elected to the Parliament from Idukki. It was his second term as legislator from Thrikkakara constituency in Ernakulam district.

He had also represented Thodupuzha Assembly constituency twice.

He is survived by his wife Uma and two children, Vishnu and Vivek.

The body will be brought to Kochi by evening.