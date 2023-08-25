Senior citizens of ST community to get ₹1,000 as Onam gift

August 25, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

More than 55,000 senior citizens belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community will get ₹1,000 each as Onam gift, the Kerala government said on Friday.

As the harvest festival is just days away, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the distribution of the gift at his office by personally handing over the amount to three tribal people from two hamlets in nearby Vithura.

A total of 55,781 people belong to the age group of 60 years and above of the ST community will be getting ₹1,000 each as Onam gift, a statement from Chief Minister’s Office said.

Senior department officials also took part in the programme, it added.

