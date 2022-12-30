Senior citizens, immunity-impaired told to take booster dose

December 30, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Friday urged people above 60 years and those with impaired immunity, chronic ailments and lifestyle diseases to take the booster dose of vaccination urgently as a precaution against the latest coronavirus variants ravaging other parts of the world.

The meeting also advised frontline health workers to take the booster doses, given the alarming threat of a COVID-19 resurgence.

Health Minister Veena George said hospitals in the State have so far tested at least 7,000 people for the virus. However, only 474 have tested positive. As many as 72 have been hospitalised, with 13 of them under intensive medical care. No COVID-19 death has been reported in the State so far.

Ms. George said the government had expedited the production of medical oxygen. The government has set up oxygen plants in all district hospitals. It has also stocked enough medicines, PPE kits and masks to meet any exigency. The government has also asked the Kerala Medical Services Corporation to tap the open market for necessary medical supplies.

The government has restarted the State Covid-19 monitoring cell. The State’s pandemic rapid response team convened regularly, monitored the situation round the clock and issued advisories to the public and health officials. The government has also recommended actively using masks in crowded and closed air-conditioned environments.

Mr. Vijayan said the new COVID-19 variant seemed more virulent than the earlier ones. He urged the public to exercise caution. He put local bodies on alert to combat the emerging scourge. The State is working in tandem with the Central government to pre-empt the resurgence of the pandemic.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy and State Police Chief Anil Kant were present.