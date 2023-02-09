Senior citizens’ forum takes out march to Raj Bhavan

February 09, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Senior Citizens’ Friends Welfare Association conducted a march to Raj Bhavan and staged a sit-in on Wednesday raising various demands, including a hike in the monthly pension for the elderly from the present ₹200 to ₹5,000. The association urged Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to request the Centre to restore the train travel concessions for senior citizens and also extend 50% concession in ticket rates to them on all modes of public conveyance. The association demanded a comprehensive national policy for the elderly and an increase in the minimum pension offered to EPF pensioners to ₹9,000. Other demands included free health insurance coverage for senior citizens, a national-level commission for them, and inclusion of geriatric care and medical management in the medical education curriculum. Former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja inaugurated the dharna. Association president V.A. N. Namboothiri presided.