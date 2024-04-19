Senior citizens call for an inclusive poll agenda

April 19, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

Senior citizens flanked by their kin at polling stations always draw attention during elections. For the majority of octogenarians and nonagenarians, it is one of the rarest occasions for socialising. The welfare needs of this segment continue to be a personal or family affair in most cases amidst the yet-to-be met public expectations.

A recent report of the United Nations Population Fund estimates that about 22% of the State’s population will be senior citizens by 2036 against the projected national average of 15%. In 2021, it was only 16.1%. Though life expectancy, as a result of improved medical support and social security projects, stands at 75.2 in Kerala, they expect more from the government to ensure a purposeful life.

Though Kerala is one of the first State to have an old age policy in 2013, the welfare facilities aimed by this did not gain the expected reach at the grassroots. Projects such as elderly-friendly panchayats, Vayomithram, Vayo Amrutham, Mandhahasam and Sayamprabha rehabilitation homes are yet to reach many underprivileged groups in rural areas.

“The formation of panchayat-level committees for senior citizens is still a non-starter. It is necessary to plan and implement government or private-supported welfare projects for them,” says K.P. Kunhammadkutty, MLA, and chairperson of the Legislative Committee on the Welfare of Senior Citizens. He says elderly care should be incorporated as a lesson in school texts.

Mr. Kunhammadkutty also feels that the majority of senior citizens are yet to be aware of the government’s welfare schemes. “Only trivial issues come before the grievances redressing committees, which can be addressed only with an improved awareness,” he says.

T.P. Meharoof Raj, former Superintendent of Kozhikode Government General Hospital who was instrumental in the formation of several welfare projects for the elderly, says the strengthening of the primary health-care system with doctors trained in geriatric care is a prime requirement. Imparting health education with focus on mental and physical health of the aged ones should also get priority, he says.

“Our public transport system has to be elderly-friendly. More initiatives are required to make public places comfortable for them. They should get better public recreation facilities and gathering spots,” says Dr. Raj, who also demands opening of quality care homes and rehabilitation centres.

According to him, an affordable treatment system incorporating modern medicine and Ayurveda can be effective for the elderly if policymakers are willing.

V.V. Sasikumar and V.J. Joseph, members of the Kerala Senior Citizens forum, feel that an exclusive State-level helpline for the elderly should be launched first to address the long-pending concerns. They also welcome the idea of incorporating elderly care as a part of the school syllabus and strengthening of primary-care facilities for quick help.