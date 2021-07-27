Senior citizen gets different COVID-19 vaccines

Entry of multiple phone numbers led to the error, says DMO

A senior citizen was allegedly administered a different COVID-19 vaccine when he reached a medical camp at Mananthavady for the second dose.

Manuel Mathai, 59, of Thekkekara Palakkuli at Kaniyaram near Mananthavady said in his complaint that he had taken the first dose of Covaxin on June 10 at the Kurukkanmoola Primary Health Centre near Mananthavady. When he reached a vaccination camp at Kaniyaram for his second dose on July 23, he was administered Covishield as the first dose.

On downloading the vaccination certificate, he learned the grave error on the part of the officials, Mr. Mathai said in his complaint.

However, District Medical Officer R. Renuka said prima facie it was suspected that the mistake happened as the complainant had given different phone numbers for vaccination.

The Reproductive and Child Health Care Officer has been directed to investigate the matter, Dr. Renuka said.

Directions have also been given to health workers to monitor the person, Dr. Renuka said.