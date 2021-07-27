Kerala

Senior citizen gets different COVID-19 vaccines

A senior citizen was allegedly administered a different COVID-19 vaccine when he reached a medical camp at Mananthavady for the second dose.

Manuel Mathai, 59, of Thekkekara Palakkuli at Kaniyaram near Mananthavady said in his complaint that he had taken the first dose of Covaxin on June 10 at the Kurukkanmoola Primary Health Centre near Mananthavady. When he reached a vaccination camp at Kaniyaram for his second dose on July 23, he was administered Covishield as the first dose.

On downloading the vaccination certificate, he learned the grave error on the part of the officials, Mr. Mathai said in his complaint.

However, District Medical Officer R. Renuka said prima facie it was suspected that the mistake happened as the complainant had given different phone numbers for vaccination.

The Reproductive and Child Health Care Officer has been directed to investigate the matter, Dr. Renuka said.

Directions have also been given to health workers to monitor the person, Dr. Renuka said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2021 8:46:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/senior-citizen-gets-different-covid-19-vaccines/article35566814.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY