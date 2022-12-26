Sending out a resounding Christmas message

December 26, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The gestures of camaraderie made by top Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders on the Christmas day here sent a resounding message to the people in the State even when deliberate attempts are being made by fundamentalists in both communities to distance Christians and Muslims.

The message given by IUML national chairman and State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal to the Muslim community was loud and clear on Sunday when he, along with party national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, received with warmth the vicar of Fatima Mata Church, Oorakam, who came to them with Christmas gifts.

Mr. Thangal and Mr. Kunhalikutty offered an exceptional warmth of hospitality to Fr. Jino Chundayil and wished his team a merry Christmas. Fr. Chundayil and friends brought Christmas gifts to Mr. Thangal and Mr. Kunhalikutty. Mr. Thangal too offered Fr. Chundayil a Christmas gift.

“Christmas is the best of time to greet each other with love, and to strengthen the bond between the Muslim and Christian brothers and sisters across the world,” said Mr. Thangal.

His younger brother Syed Abbasali Shihab, who is the Malappuram district president of the IUML, too joined Mr. Thangal in greeting and exchanging pleasantries with Fr. Chundayil and friends.

Fr. Chundayil’s visit and Mr. Thangal’s reception assumes a special meaning as radical elements are increasingly trying to create a divide between the communities in the name of faith.

The number of Islamic fundamentalists arguing that extending Christmas greetings to Christians is against the tenets of Islam and therefore it is haram has of late been increasing. They have been increasingly using the social media to proscribe Muslims from greeting their Christian brothers and sisters.

Simultaneously, some sections of Christians too have been trying hard to brainwash the faithful against using the meat of animals slaughtered by Muslims, particularly the halal meat.

“Times are changing. People have to remain vigilant against falling into the designs of fanatics. Christmas sends the message of peace and love. It is the time to embrace each other,” said Sr. Ancilla George, principal of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Kottakkal.

The Christmas greetings by the Thangals have been received with gusto by both Muslim and Christian communities, though there have been some in both communities frowning at the gesture.