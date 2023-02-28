Senate’s tenure not for four years, Calicut University informs Kerala High Court

February 28, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut has opposed the contention that the tenure of its Senate is for a period of four years.

This was highlighted in a counter-affidavit submitted in the Kerala High Court on Tuesday in response to a petition filed by Shiby M. Thomas, one of the elected members of the current Senate, who sought a direction to the authorities to hold elections to the Senate and Syndicate, saying their term will end on March 6. Elections were last held to the bodies in 2019.

E.K. Satheesh, Registrar of the university, submitted in the counter-affidavit that the Senate is a continuing body and that every member of the Senate other than ex-officio members, shall, subject to the provisions of the Calicut University Act and the Statues, hold office until the next reconstitution of the Senate, and that the term of office of two years is limited only in relation to ex-officio members referred to in Section 17 (13) and (14). Section 17(3) deals with seven heads of the university departments who are not otherwise members of the Senate nominated by the Chancellor and four Deans of the Faculties of the university nominated by the Chancellor. Except these two categories, other members are entitled to hold office until the next reconstitution of the Senate. This principle was also held valid by the High Court in the case, T.V. Balan and others versus University of Calicut and others. The Registrar said there was no administrative stalemate in the university as contended by the petitioner. The counter-affidavit also pointed out that the Vice-Chancellor had issued instructions to the Registrar to take steps to reconstitute the Senate.

The petitioner then questioned the motive behind the government’s plan to introduce a Bill in the Legislative Assembly to have a nominated Syndicate in the university. Counsel for the Chancellor too presented arguments. The court posted the case for orders for another day.