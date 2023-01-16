HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senate member seeks menstruation leave for girls in Calicut varsity

January 16, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A Senate member of the University of Calicut has urged M.K. Jayaraj, Vice Chancellor, to allow menstruation leave for girl students as is being done by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat). Lakshmi R. Chandran, the Senate member, said in a letter to the VC that the move by Cusat reflected a compassionate approach to the students. The University of Calicut should also emulate this on its campus and affiliated colleges. Cusat has issued an order allowing girls to claim an additional condonation of 2% of the attendance in each semester. Usually, only students who have 75% attendance of the total working days will be allowed to appear for each semester examination.  

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.