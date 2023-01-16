Senate member seeks menstruation leave for girls in Calicut varsity

January 16, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

A Senate member of the University of Calicut has urged M.K. Jayaraj, Vice Chancellor, to allow menstruation leave for girl students as is being done by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat). Lakshmi R. Chandran, the Senate member, said in a letter to the VC that the move by Cusat reflected a compassionate approach to the students. The University of Calicut should also emulate this on its campus and affiliated colleges. Cusat has issued an order allowing girls to claim an additional condonation of 2% of the attendance in each semester. Usually, only students who have 75% attendance of the total working days will be allowed to appear for each semester examination.