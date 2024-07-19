ADVERTISEMENT

Senate meet withdraws election agenda for Kannur varsity V-C search committee

Published - July 19, 2024 11:54 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

At a special Senate meeting convened on Friday by Kannur University Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Dr. K.K. Saju, the agenda to elect a Senate representative for the search committee for the selection of new V-C was withdrawn. The decision was taken after Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] members demanded that no representative be assigned to the search committee.

A Left-wing Senator attempted to move a resolution against the committee’s election agenda. However, the resolution was withdrawn when United Democratic Front (UDF) members raised legal concerns. Despite Opposition members asserting that the V-C’s agenda should not be withdrawn, Dr. Saju agreed to the CPI(M)’s demand.

Dr. Shino P. Jose, convenor of the UDF Senators’ Forum, flayed the V-C’s decision. “It is unfortunate that the V-C appointed by the Governor withdrew the agenda to select the search committee representative, as requested by the Governor, following the CPI(M) members’ insistence,” Dr. Jose said. He further accused the V-C of making a ruling without studying the rules.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kannur / university

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US