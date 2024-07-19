GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Senate meet withdraws election agenda for Kannur varsity V-C search committee

Published - July 19, 2024 11:54 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

At a special Senate meeting convened on Friday by Kannur University Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Dr. K.K. Saju, the agenda to elect a Senate representative for the search committee for the selection of new V-C was withdrawn. The decision was taken after Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] members demanded that no representative be assigned to the search committee.

A Left-wing Senator attempted to move a resolution against the committee’s election agenda. However, the resolution was withdrawn when United Democratic Front (UDF) members raised legal concerns. Despite Opposition members asserting that the V-C’s agenda should not be withdrawn, Dr. Saju agreed to the CPI(M)’s demand.

Dr. Shino P. Jose, convenor of the UDF Senators’ Forum, flayed the V-C’s decision. “It is unfortunate that the V-C appointed by the Governor withdrew the agenda to select the search committee representative, as requested by the Governor, following the CPI(M) members’ insistence,” Dr. Jose said. He further accused the V-C of making a ruling without studying the rules.

