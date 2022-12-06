Seminar uncovers 200 years of Karulai’s local history

December 06, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Karulai village lying on the fringes of the Karimpuzha Wildlife Sanctuary witnessed a seminar over the weekend uncovering two centuries of local history. The villagers were surprised to learn what happened in Karulai in the 19 th and 20 th centuries.

The history seminar, conducted as part of the silver jubilee celebrations of Madaru Dahwathil Islamiyya (MDI), saw villagers and students of history gather with a rare inquisitiveness. Although the seminar focused on 200 years of Karulai’s history, it touched upon the early life of Cholanaikars, the only primitive cave-dweller tribe in Asia.

“Uncovering the true history of a village at a time when some people with vested interests are trying desperately to erase and re-write the history of the land is a unique thing that we could do to help our new generation,” said T.K. Abdullakutty Master, former Karulai panchayat president, while inaugurating the seminar.

Citing documental evidence, the seminar discussed the social milieu of Karulai when Syed Alavi Mawladhaveela Thangal of Mampuram laid the foundation stone for the Thirumundi mosque in 1805. The seminar also discussed the religious camaraderie that existed in Karulai at that time. The Chemmanthitta Temple had been constructed 40 years before Mampuram Thangal laid the foundation for the mosque.

The audience sat in awe as local historians Sreekumar Master, Shaji Vaniyappurakkal, M. Abdul Nazar aka Kunhapu, and Panolan Haris delivered different facets of Karulai’s history.

They touched upon the origin of madrasas, schools, roads, and bazaars. It was sheer enlightenment for the young generation when they explained how certain places acquired their names. When Muslim families had migrated to Karulai from Kondotty, Kizhissery, and Wandoor, Christian migrants from Travancore found a fertile soil in Karulai. Many in Karulai were not aware that the Cholanaikar tribespeople living in the Nilambur forest had migrated from Karnataka forests.

The stories of the people who walked up to Nilambur every day for their education, and those who went abroad and accepted foreign citizenship were exciting for the youngsters.

“We are planning to bring out the transcript of the seminar in a souvenir as part of the MDI silver jubilee celebrations to be held on February 24, 25, and 26, 2023,” said Ummer Karulai.

MDI general secretary Shoukathali Saqafi presided. Jamal Karulai welcomed the gathering.