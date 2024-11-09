Seminar to shed light on avascular necrosis treatment

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala will host its 61st annual Ayurveda seminar, ASK@61, at its Charitable Hospital at Kottakkal on Sunday (November 10). This year, the event holds special significance, as it will be held for the first time at the Charitable Hospital to mark the hospital’s centenary celebration. The event will focus on avascular necrosis, a medical condition where bone tissue dies due to inadequate blood supply.

The seminar will feature experts in both modern medicine and Ayurveda. Rajesh Kotecha, former vice-chancellor of Gujarat Ayurveda University and currently AYUSH Ministry secretary, will inaugurate the seminar. A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, principal secretary in the Industries department, will deliver the keynote address.

Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee P.M. Varier will preside over the function. Dr. Kotecha, who won the Padma Shri Award for medicine in 2015, will release a book titled ‘New trends in panchakarma techniques’ written by doctor Praveen Balakrishnan. Sameer Ali Paravath, senior arthroplasty and arthroscopy consultant at Meitra Hospital, Kozhikode, will speak on ‘Current concepts of avascular necrosis – hip’.

Gikku Alias Benny, orthopaedics and proctology chief consultant at Vettukattil Ayurveda Hospital, Muvattupuzha, will speak on ‘Ayurvedic management of avascular necrosis’. Nishant Narayan, chief medical officer at Arya Vaidya Sala, will share his clinical experiences in avascular necrosis. T. Sreekumar, a former professor at Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College, Ollur, will moderate the seminar.

Dr. Varier will give away Arya Vaidya Sala’s annual awards at the seminar.

