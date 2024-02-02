ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar held on World Wetlands Day  

February 02, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Botany and the Biodiversity Club of Sree Narayana College for Women, Kollam, jointly organised a seminar on ‘Wetlands! How do they sustain life’ as part of World Wetlands Day observance on Friday. George C. Thomas, chairman, Kerala State Biodiversity Board, inaugurated the seminar and college Principal Aswathy Sugunan presided over the function. Prof. S. Sekaran, Assistant Prof. D. Devipriya and college chairperson Kavya Raj also spoke on the occasion. The merit award for Botany topper sponsored by Nalini Memorial Foundation was handed over to U.S. Sreelekshmi at the event.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US