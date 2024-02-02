GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seminar held on World Wetlands Day  

February 02, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Botany and the Biodiversity Club of Sree Narayana College for Women, Kollam, jointly organised a seminar on ‘Wetlands! How do they sustain life’ as part of World Wetlands Day observance on Friday. George C. Thomas, chairman, Kerala State Biodiversity Board, inaugurated the seminar and college Principal Aswathy Sugunan presided over the function. Prof. S. Sekaran, Assistant Prof. D. Devipriya and college chairperson Kavya Raj also spoke on the occasion. The merit award for Botany topper sponsored by Nalini Memorial Foundation was handed over to U.S. Sreelekshmi at the event.  

