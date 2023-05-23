Seminar on Vannamei farming held  

May 23, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Fisheries department on Tuesday organised a seminar introducing the possibilities of Vannamei shrimp farming that has a lot of market potential.

Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, who inaugurated the seminar held in connection with an Ente Keralam expo, said fish availability and self-sufficiency can be achieved through innovative systems. The farming methods of Vannamei shrimp, which came to India from Mexico, were discussed in the seminar. Vannamei shrimps can be harvested three times a year, and successful farmers shared their experiences at the event. K. Suhair, deputy director of Fisheries, presided over the function and Fisheries extension officer Manju led the classes.