Seminar on urban engagements at MGU held

A two-day workshop and seminar on Urban Engagements and Navigating Urban Spaces drew to a close at the Mahatma Gandhi University here on Wednesday. The event was organised by the Centre for Urban Studies (CUS) at the university in association with the Centre for Heritage Environment and Development (C-hed), Kochi. Urabn designers Shobhitha Jacob, architect Anusha Ray and Joby John, president, Samoohya Samrabhaga Cooperative Society, led the sessions on the final day. Mathew A. Varghese, Director , CUS, and Rajan Chendabath, Director, C-hed, also spoke.