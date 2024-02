February 23, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Satya Sai Seva Samiti at Puthur will organise a professional seminar on road safety on Sunday. M.P. Dinesh, former Kochi City Police Commissioner and former Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) managing director, will speak on road safety and related matters.

