Seminar on Raja Ravi Varma today

April 28, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Department of Museums and Zoos here will organise a seminar on ‘Raja Ravi Varma: Myth and Modern Art’ on Saturday on the occasion of the artist’s 175th birth anniversary.

The seminar will be led by Bipin Balachandran, art historian and curator and a recipient of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Award.

The Museum has also been organising an open-air exhibition of reproductions of Raja Ravi Varma paintings that are available outside the State. Reproductions of 26 paintings, with their details such as current location, can be viewed at the exhibition.

A painting competition, poster creation, and a quiz for museum employees were held.

Higher secondary students visiting the zoo were asked to write an appreciation note on the Ravi Varma painting they liked the best. An FB live stream of an art gallery walk with focus on Ravi Varma paintings by Bengaluru curator Ganesh Sivamani was also held as part of the Ravi Varma birth anniversary celebrations.