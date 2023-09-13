Seminar on rabies held  

September 13, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KOLLAM

From dietary restrictions after a dog bite to incubation period for rabies, the seminar conducted by Animal Husbandry department and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) at Sree Narayana College for Women on Wednesday turned out to be a platform to dispel doubts and correct misconceptions.

“While infected persons can eat ash gourd and lime, milk of cows that have been bitten by a dog can be boiled and used,” said the experts who also assured the students that rabies virus cannot live in sunlight for more than 24 hours and palm jaggery or chicken meat do not trigger the symptoms.

While 90% cases of rabies are caused by dog bites, cats and mongooses are also carriers of the virus. If bitten, the chance of getting rabies is from nine days to nine years. The students were also informed that the Kollam District Veterinary Centre has facilities to conduct antibody test to identify rabies virus in animals with 100% accuracy.

District panchayat president P.K. Gopan inaugurated the event and College Principal Aswathi Sugunan presided over the function. SPCA vice president C. Janardanan Pillai, secretary B. Aravind, district veterinary hospital head Dr D. Shine Kumar, Prof S. Sekharan and NSS programme officer D. Devipriya were also present.

