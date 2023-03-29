Seminar on public education from May 3 to 5

March 29, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The first in a series of seminars in connection with the 5th International Congress on Kerala Studies will be held at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Nadakkavu on May 3, 4, and 5, 2023.

The seminar will be on the ‘Public Education’ and will be inaugurated by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty.

According to a press release, the seminar will critically analyse the national education policy and also examine the steps needed to raise the quality of education in Kerala considering the experiences and specialities of the State. Experts such as Prabhat Patnaik and Anita Rampal will take part in the event.

The first day of the seminar is reserved for novel educational experiences from different parts of the State. The micro interventions to raise the academic standards will be shared as will be examples of implementing some theories. Teachers, parents, people’s representatives and experts in the field who have initiated practical experiments in the field of public education will speak on the occasion.

The second day will be dedicated to discussions on the future experiments in education while the last day will see a compilation of the ideas presented.

The congress is held every five years by A.K.G. Study and Research Centre since E.M.S. Namboothiripad launched it in 1994. But the 5th edition was put off due to the pandemic. Twenty seminars on various topics are held in each district with the help of organisations that conduct studies on social issues. The seminars are open for any one who has studied the particular topics. They can register and be part of the discussions. The thesis will be chosen for presentation by an academic council.They can also be published on the congress’ website.

The education seminar in Kozhikode is being held with the support of Keluettan study and research centre and the chairman of the academic council is C. Raveendranath, the former minister for Education.

To register for the seminar, log in to www.akgcentre.in from April 1 onwards.