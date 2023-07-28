ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar on NEP held

July 28, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The academic wing of the Alumni Association of Bishop Moore College, Mavelikara, and Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the college jointly organised a seminar on National Education Policy (NEP) on Thursday.

It was inaugurated by Kerala University syndicate member R. Rajesh. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh called for open discussions on the NEP. Alumni Association president K.G. Mukundan presided. C. Gopinathan Pillai, former pro-vice chancellor, University of Calicut; Mammen Varkey, former principal, Bishop Moore College and others spoke

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US