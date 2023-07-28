Seminar on NEP held

July 28, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The academic wing of the Alumni Association of Bishop Moore College, Mavelikara, and Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the college jointly organised a seminar on National Education Policy (NEP) on Thursday.

It was inaugurated by Kerala University syndicate member R. Rajesh. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh called for open discussions on the NEP. Alumni Association president K.G. Mukundan presided. C. Gopinathan Pillai, former pro-vice chancellor, University of Calicut; Mammen Varkey, former principal, Bishop Moore College and others spoke

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.