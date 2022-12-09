Seminar on luminescence materials begins

  1. EPaper
December 09, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Material Research Society of Singapore senior executive director B.V.R. Chowdari inaugurated a two-day international seminar on luminescence materials that got under way in Alappuzha on Friday.

The programme is being jointly organised by the Department of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology of Kerala University; All Saints’ College; and Mahatma Gandhi College, Thiruvananthapuram; SD College, Alappuzha; and Luminescence Society of India (LSI). Kerala University Controller of Examinations N. Gopakumar and LSI president K.V.R. Moorthy were among those who spoke.

