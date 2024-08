Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate an education seminar on the M.A. Khader committee report on reforms in school education at Press Club here at 2 p.m. on August 29 (Thursday).

K.N.A Khader, former MLA, and Achuthsankar S. Nair, academic, will participate in the seminar. The seminar is being organised by the Pothuvidyabhyasa Samrakshana Samithi (public education protection committee).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.