Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate an education seminar on the M.A. Khader committee report on reforms in school education at Press Club here at 2 p.m. on August 29 (Thursday).

K.N.A Khader, former MLA, and Achuthsankar S. Nair, academic, will participate in the seminar. The seminar is being organised by the Pothuvidyabhyasa Samrakshana Samithi (public education protection committee).