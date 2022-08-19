Seminar on IPR and patents at NIIST

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) will host a national seminar in connection with the launch of a course of 'Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and Patents' at the NIIST on Monday.

Saji Gopinath, vice chancellor, Digital University Kerala, will inaugurate the seminar at 10.30 a.m. Ashish Lele, director, CSIR-NIIST, will preside. R.S. Praveen Raj, Principal Scientist and course coordinator, will deliver the keynote address on the 'Philosophy of patents'.

The sessions will cover the fundamentals of IPR, patent search, patent laws in India and procedures involved in patent filing, and introduction to drafting of patents.

The course titled 'IPR, Patent Drafting and Practice' is aimed at producing IPR experts and patent agents. The CSIR-NIIST will admit registrations till the evening of Sunday, August 21. For details, email sdp@niist.res.in or call 9446077743.