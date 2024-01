January 12, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Alappuzha District Library Council will organise a seminar on the topic of history, science, and society at S.N. Auditorium, Thumpoly, Alappuzha on January 14 (Sunday).

It will be inaugurated by A.M. Ariff, MP, at 10 a.m. Writer V. Karthikeyan Nair will deliver the keynote address. P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, will preside.